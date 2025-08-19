5 Positional Battles To Watch As Training Camp Winds Down

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:34
MemeCore
M$0.37571-10.73%
Threshold
T$0.01632-0.54%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00462-5.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.56%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3884+3.51%
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is trying to hold off Jordan Morgan and keep his starting job.

Getty Images

Tick, tick, tick …

Time is running out on training camp. And one week from today, Green Bay Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst will set his 53-man roster.

The Packers have two practices this week — one a joint practice with Seattle on Thursday — and face the Seahawks in their final exhibition game Saturday.

There are still a few positional battles and roster spots on the line. Here are the most intriguing ones as training camp hits the homestretch.

LEFT TACKLE

Rasheed Walker vs. Jordan Morgan

It feels like the Packers have tried giving Morgan — their 2024 first round draft pick — this job since last season ended. And to his credit, Morgan has played well most of the summer.

Still, Walker has made 35 starts (including playoffs) over the last two seasons and more than held his own protecting Jordan Love’s blindside.

“Oh, it’s 100% a competition,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday. “I think Jordan’s put a lot of good stuff on tape.”
Walker missed time midway through camp with a groin injury and hasn’t played in either preseason game. He might need a solid game against Seattle to keep his job.

“I mean shoot, no one’s really said it to me, but I just come to work every day and go to work,” Walker said. “That’s all you can do. I’m a team first guy. I’m with the Green Bay Packers, so shoot, I’m going come to work every day, do my job.”

NO. 3 QUARTERBACK

Sean Clifford vs. Taylor Elgersma

The Packers will almost certainly keep just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. But Clifford and Elgersma are battling to be No. 3, which would mean they’d stick around on the practice squad.

Clifford was Green Bay’s No. 2 quarterback in 2023 and was on the practice squad last year.

Clifford was in for just one series in last Saturday’s preseason game against Indianapolis, but made it count.

Clifford led a 13-play, 68-yard drive and capped it with an 11-yard touchdown run that gave the Packers their first lead of the game at 23-19.

“Year 3 is one where you should see a major spike and I feel like in the games I’ve gotten into so far, I’ve felt extremely comfortable,” Clifford said Monday. “Feel like I’m seeing the field really well and I thought that was on display (against Indianapolis).”

Elgersma, a Canadian quarterback from the University of Wilfrid Laurier, came to Green Bay’s rookie mini-camp in May as a tryout player and impressed. Elgersma, who played 12-man football in Canada, certainly faced long odds to stick around then — and now.

But Elgersma had a solid performance against the Colts last week, completing 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards, posting a 96.4 passer rating and leading three of Green Bay’s four scoring drives. Now, Elgersma has a real shot to make the practice squad.

“For me, the most important thing is I focus day by day on getting better, but I do think that I have a high ceiling,” Elgersma said. “If I can keep developing and keep spending time here, I can turn into a guy that can play on Sundays and give our team a chance to win every single time I’m out there.”

RUNNING BACK

The Packers were hoping second-year man MarShawn Lloyd would be a key cog here. But Lloyd — who played in just one game last year due to injury — is hurt again and certainly can’t be counted on.

The best bet is Emanuel Wilson, last year’s primary backup to Josh Jacobs, keeps that job. And Chris Brooks, who played in 15 games last season, is No. 3.

Israel Abanikanda, a fifth round draft pick by the Jets in 2023, has had a solid camp, though, both as a runner and a kick returner and could factor in with a big finish to camp.

“The way I grew up, I’ve got Nigerian parents, and they’re very strong with me to never let things break me,” Abanikanda said. “So that’s always been my mindset, just to never let anything break me, just use everything to motivate you. God’s always got a plan, so you have to follow that and keep working.”

LINEBACKER

Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper are locks to make the team.

The fifth and final spot comes down to talented, but inconsistent Isaiah Simmons vs. reliable, but less gifted Kristian Welch.

Simmons is remarkably athletic, but has struggled in Green Bay’s two preseason games.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s been up to my standard,” Simmons said. “I just feel like I’ve been thinking too much instead of just being myself. Trying to play too perfect, as opposed to just playing. You know what I’m saying?”

Welch looked like a good bet to make the team last year, but was released on cutdown day. The Iola, Wis., native has been solid all summer, and is also a special teams standout.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” LaFleur said of Welch. “Certainly his value is just his ability to go out and do a lot of things in terms of special teams. He’s a four phase guy, and then he’s got enough experience at linebacker that if you need to fill a hole, he can fill any of those three spots.”

NO. 6 WIDE RECEIVER

Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are the top five. If the Packers keep six — or more — they’ll have tough choices.

Mecole Hardman has two Super Bowl rings from his time in Kansas City and has ability in the return game. Malik Heath is a nice blocker, but lacks explosiveness.

Undrafted Julian Hicks and Cornelius Johnson have had their moments this summer, but remain longshots.

“The good thing about it is they’re all competing and they’re all showing us what they’re about,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “And any time you’re out there in a game scenario and you make plays, that stands out for sure. So it’s been good to see.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/19/green-bay-packers-5-positional-battles-to-watch-as-training-camp-winds-down/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
DeFi
DEFI$0.00207+20.00%
Chainlink
LINK$24.5-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:00
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05159+6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-1.49%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0632-0.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,195.77-0.19%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+4.86%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001069+0.28%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58

Trending News

More

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!