Best Crypto To Buy After Tracking Whale Wallets: Cardano, Layer Brett, Solana and Chainlink

Blockchainreporter
2025/08/19 20:20
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07706+0.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5606-1.32%

whale1 AD 4nXdjU8uH4iu4c77lLNDZf6tUo3zS 0AVK6w piScChBXGqDXrRpZEPbsWSkwEuFQ cf4suxI1RmeAuaGPjgYAzTFh oRWnmGGoSassNaOBrCDAKWXX31r4oQgdb96XGNaX8iGqBw1Q?key=wjg4TDl5rzOdmlcKYJFkuQ

When crypto whales move, they make waves—and retail should watch closely if they want to win. 

That said, if you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, forget the noise and follow the crypto wallets that matter: whales. And based on on-chain metrics, big capital has already begun rotating into crypto infra plays, memecoins with real scalability, and projects where upside potential still exists. 

And the one name that keeps surfacing in whale chats? Layer Brett (LBRETT). Covering all the bases of what the smart money looks for in an early-stage crypto project, analysts and degen traders alike believe LBRETT, priced at $0.0044, could be the next 100x candidate of 2025.

Meanwhile, the old guard—Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Chainlink (LINK)—still carry brand equity but look more like blue-chip equities than hyper-growth low cap crypto gems. Here’s why Layer Brett is the smart money play as the best crypto to buy now.

AD 4nXeOUeaYvuFB0aQVAmaMQMYPp8OLLqGmecFFz ig1LJpA6zX64kptBknrPlSOPONJcrkPr4UPc ParkHyZl uK25gl6JigYKSlkopAZJc89kI4wCY7QuyHe3XlPBJJqBn Wf pNX?key=wjg4TDl5rzOdmlcKYJFkuQ

Whales moving from legacy plays into new low-cap gems

Whale tracking shows a shift away from stale Layer 1 plays like Cardano ADA, Solana SOL, and Chainlink LINK, and toward projects that combine unmatched utility with raw, viral memetic energy. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is uniquely positioned to soak up all the liquidity.

Anchored firmly on Ethereum’s rising narrative and security, Layer Brett enables supremely economical transactions and near-instant finality. Coupled with explosive staking yields of up to 20,000%+ APY for early adopters, its meme virality and core Ethereum infrastructural utility. As well as its low-cap blue chip status with a cheap entry point of just $0.0044, LBRETT is simply the strictly better play at this point in time—and whales are already quietly accumulating. 

Why Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK) may lag

Don’t get it twisted—Cardano is a respected network with regular ADA price headlines, but whale sentiment on Cardano suggests it’s a defensive hold rather than a moonshot. Solana continues to plug away, yet constant network outages still haunt its growth narrative. Chainlink  has killer oracles, but at scale it feels like corporate middleware, not a community-fueled rocketship.

Cardano is a ghost chain with empty dapps, Solana is a chain that dies every bull run even when it pumps, and Chainlink remains useful, but with little to no explosive upside left—languishing like corporate middleware without any potential for a moonshot left.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The parabolic play for 2025

Whereas Cardano, Solana, and Chainlink already command multi-billion market caps, LBRETT is just starting with a tiny float. Smaller denominator = parabolic upside. Add the meme token narrative, presale entry price, and crypto bull run of 2025 on the horizon, and you have a cocktail for exponential growth. That’s why whales are quietly moving in: they see the next big crypto before it trends on CT. 

Whales aren’t buying any of them for a 100x. They’re parking capital. For degen upside, the play is LBRETT.

AD 4nXdCYAFZBoWBY8t MXp gnCHL8mh2I3vnDBq1pzjnqoq7nBIyCUU1PPk16fdqsN1gGvHmGNiuCxLkvfTzLd0NnmV3iRBzsvsEVXXru gjb8skGYBfMe1GNHMLe9EzbFEx7 dysrcpg?key=wjg4TDl5rzOdmlcKYJFkuQ

Don’t miss the LBRETT crypto presale window 

The best crypto to buy now isn’t necessarily the most famous. It’s the one where the whales quietly front-run retail, stacking positions before mainstream headlines catch up. That’s exactly what’s happening with Layer Brett.

At $0.0044, the upside is unmatched. Once the presale ends, entry prices rise—and history shows it’s retail who FOMO’s in late. Whales are betting early. Are you?

Don’t chase stale rallies. Get in early on a project where meme meets mechanism and where the next 100x meme coin could be born.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05152+6.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0994-1.46%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.01%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06243-1.60%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,242.04+0.09%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+3.87%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+0.37%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
SUI$3.5677+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:48

Trending News

More

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!