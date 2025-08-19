Cardano Trading Volume Drops 18%, But Unilabs Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets In Under A Week

2025/08/19 20:00
The Cardano price has dropped 18% as the ADA coin trading volume slows. Fewer investors are trading, and the market is quieter than before.

Analysts say the token is seeing less short-term activity. Some traders are holding back, waiting to see if prices recover and others are cautious about entering the market.

At the same time, Unilabs Finance is adding new users fast. Reportedly, its Mining Fund gained 2,000 wallets in under a week. More traders are joining the platform, using its funds and exploring its tools.

Cardano Price and Current Market Activity

The Cardano price is trading around $0.90 after nearly a 12% rise over the past seven days. Despite this, the ADA coin trading volume has apparently dropped by 18%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Fewer traders are buying and selling, which lowers market activity. Even as the Cardano price rises, the volume will continue to fall especially if fewer traders participate.

CoinGlass, a crypto analytics platform, reports that the ADA coin open interest fell 6.40%. This brings the total value to $1.73 billion.

Open interest for the ADA coin is down 6.40% at $1.73 billion. Open interest shows the total value of active contracts. When these figures fall, it means fewer traders are opening or closing positions.

The ADA Open Interest (OI) weighted funding rate fell from 0.033% on July 18 to 0.0044% on August 17, a decrease of about 86.7%. This shows that there have been fewer open trades, significantly impacting the Cardano price.

Despite this, experts still speculate that the Cardano price could reach $10 this cycle, more than ten times the current level.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is adding traders while the ADA coin activity is slower. Its Mining Fund gained 2,000 wallets in under a week. Traders could use the AI-optimized mining strategy and other funds to manage investments efficiently.

Unilabs Finance Mining Fund Adds 2,000 Wallets in a Slow Market

The Cardano price remains steady, but the ADA coin trading volume has dropped. Fewer traders are active, making trades quieter. Unilabs Finance, however, continues to attract investors seeking efficient ways to grow assets.

The Mining Fund drives much of this growth. In under a week, it added 2,000 new wallets. The fund can track hash rates, profitability and sustainable mining partners. It could provide steady yields and reinvest for long-term growth.

In addition to the Mining Fund, Unilabs offers the BTC Fund, AI Fund and RWA Fund. These funds manage over $30M in assets.

This Assets Under Management (AUM) would allow traders to use diversified strategies and structured growth. It also provides consistent returns, appealing to investors looking for multiple ways to grow holdings efficiently.

Yield Optimization Pools would offer automated staking, lending and liquidity strategies. Deposits are managed through audited smart contracts.

These contracts continuously allocate to top-performing protocols. The pools can maximize returns while controlling risk. They give traders ways to grow assets even when the ADA coin activity is slower.

Why Unilabs Finance appeals to investors

  • Presale Progress + CoinMarketCap Listing: Currently in its 6th presale stage, over 94% of UNIL tokens have been sold. Each token is sold at $0.0097 and it’s set to go up to $0.0108. Investors can get a 40% discount using the code UNIL40 ahead of its CoinMarketCap listing.
  • Steady Interest Earnings: Provides passive income through low-risk lending and yield strategies while keeping principal stable.
  • High Liquidity: Funds are accessible anytime, making reallocation simple and flexible.
  • Smart Allocation Engine: Finds low-risk DeFi opportunities and directs capital toward high-reward options that help investors earn steady returns.
  • Risk-Averse Portfolio Fit: Preserves capital and offers a stable income option during volatile markets.

The ADA coin trading volume remains low despite the Cardano price holding steady. Traders joining Unilabs could still rely on these funds for growth.

Conclusion

The ADA coin trading volume is slower. Fewer traders are active, yet Unilabs Finance added 2,000 wallets to its Mining Fund in a week.

The fund tracks hash rates, profitability, and sustainable partners, providing steady yields and reinvesting for growth.

Stage 6 presale progress and the 40% UNIL40 discount show strong investor demand. These tools support asset management and growth even when markets are quieter.

Now may be an ideal time to participate strategically.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

