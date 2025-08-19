4 Cheap Tokens That Could Rise 35x Like Solana (SOL) Did After FTX Crash

If you’ve been in crypto long enough, you remember the chaos after the FTX collapse. Solana was written off by many, trading dirt cheap, but then it turned around and rocketed more than 35× from those lows. Fast forward to today, and a few low-priced tokens are setting off the same kind of early-stage buzz. One in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), already in stage 10 of its presale, could be sitting on the launchpad for something huge.

At its current price of $0.0019, with an expected launch at $0.003, investors getting in now still have a potential 60.89 % gain locked in before it even hits the market, never mind the possibility of a long-term 35× if momentum snowballs like it did for Solana.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Energy Meets Real Utility

Let’s start with the star of the moment. The Little Pepe presale has been flying through its stages. Stage 9 sold out at $0.0018, and we’re now in stage 10 at $0.0019, with the stage already 95.07 % complete. That’s $18,130,141 raised out of $19,325,000, with 12,121,125,995 tokens sold out of 12.75 billion for this round. Once stage 10 closes, the price jumps to $0.002 for stage 11, another 10 % increase. And with 20 stages in the presale, early-stage buyers are already seeing strong returns. Those who bought in stage 1 are up roughly 90 % before the token even lists.

What makes LILPEPE more than just another meme coin is the plan behind it. It’s launching on its own Layer-2 blockchain with ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and anti-sniper tech to keep bots from scooping up tokens before real investors can. It’s already listed on CoinMarketCap and fully audited by Certik, giving it credibility that many meme tokens can only dream about. Add in the 777k giveaway, where ten winners can take home $77,000 each just for participating in the presale and engaging with the community, and you’ve got the recipe for massive early hype.

Cronos (CRO): The Exchange Power Play

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Crypto.com, and while it doesn’t have meme appeal, it has something equally important: real usage. CRO powers transactions, staking rewards, and exclusive perks on one of the world’s most well-known crypto exchanges. Trading around $0.16, it’s already up from its bear market lows, and with a strong bull market push, analysts see it heading toward $0.30–$0.50 over the next year. It’s not the kind of moonshot LILPEPE could be, but if adoption and sentiment improve across the market, CRO could still deliver solid returns.

Ethena (ENA): DeFi Stability with an Edge

Ethena (ENA) is a newer DeFi token quietly building a name for itself. Its unique twist is creating a synthetic stablecoin using delta-neutral strategies, allowing people to hold a “stable” value asset while still in the crypto ecosystem. Trading at about $0.31, ENA has projections that put it between $1.50 and $2.50 by the end of 2025. That’s a possible 4× to 8× gain, and if the broader DeFi market takes off again, those numbers could climb even higher.

Kaspa (KAS): Speed and Scalability

Then there’s Kaspa (KAS), a high-speed Layer-1 blockchain using blockDAG tech to process transactions instantly. It’s sitting under $0.08 right now, but projections have it hitting $1–$2 if the tech catches on. That’s a potential 12× to 25× upside. It’s a more tech-driven play, but it has the kind of scalability narrative that big investors like to see.

The Takeaway

Crypto loves an underdog story, and these four tokens have the kind of low entry prices and growth potential that made Solana’s 35× run possible. CRO is the steady earner, ENA is the DeFi innovator, and KAS is the tech speedster. But Little Pepe is the one with that wild-card energy. At $0.0019 and almost sold out of stage 10, it still offers a potential 60.89% gain just to launch price, and if it catches fire like Solana did, the upside could be much, much bigger as LILPEPE could climb 35x to $0.0665.

The presale is moving quickly. Stage 10 won’t be open much longer. If you missed the early days of SOL, DOGE, or PEPE, this might be your do-over moment, because in crypto, timing isn’t just important, it’s everything.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

