Big XRP and Solana News: Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S.

Coindoo
2025/08/19 20:31
U
U$0.021-4.54%
XRP
XRP$3.0034+1.08%

The new contracts allow up to 5x leverage and differ from traditional futures in a key way: they carry no monthly expiry dates. Instead, the products only expire after five years, offering traders flexibility that was previously only available on offshore platforms.

Building on Coinbase’s Futures Roadmap

The move follows Coinbase’s rollout of “nano” futures last year, which included 0.01 BTC and 0.10 ETH contracts. These smaller-sized derivatives were designed to lower the barrier to entry for retail investors by requiring less capital to trade.

By extending perpetual futures to Solana and XRP, Coinbase is giving U.S. traders access to products that have typically been offered only through unregulated international exchanges. The difference here is regulation: Coinbase’s futures are fully compliant with U.S. oversight, giving domestic investors a safer alternative to offshore venues.

READ MORE:

VanEck Predicts Bitcoin Will Shatter Records by Year-End

Why It Matters

For years, U.S. traders interested in perpetual contracts — a popular derivative in global crypto markets — were forced to look abroad, often taking on counterparty risk by using unlicensed exchanges. Coinbase’s offering marks the first time these kinds of perpetual futures are available to U.S. users under a regulated framework.

The launch is expected to attract both retail and institutional interest, as traders seek exposure to two of the most actively traded altcoins while benefiting from regulatory safeguards.

The post Big XRP and Solana News: Coinbase Opens Futures Trading in the U.S. appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05152+6.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0994-1.46%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.01%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06243-1.60%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$115,242.04+0.09%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+3.87%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+0.37%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
SUI$3.5677+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:48

Trending News

More

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!