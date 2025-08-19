Robinhood Lists SUI Token For Spot Trading

Robinhood has announced the listing of SUI spot trading. SUI is the native token of the Layer-1 Sui blockchain created by Mysten Labs. The news was initially shared on the official SUI blog but was later removed. Despite the blog post’s deletion, Robinhood confirmed the token’s availability, allowing users to trade SUI on its platform. This move expands Robinhood’s crypto offerings and supports growing interest in new blockchain projects like Sui.

