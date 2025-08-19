LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on Solana, has secured $4 million in funding.

PANews reported on August 19th that LYS Labs, a machine intelligence platform focused on the Solana blockchain, announced the completion of a $4 million funding round, including a $2 million angel round and a $2 million seed round, to build the machine intelligence layer of the Solana blockchain. The company is dedicated to transforming unstructured blockchain data into actionable insights, providing native on-chain operational capabilities for AI-powered agents.

LYS Labs has currently launched a low-latency developer portal and provides structured data services to users in the test network. Its AI assistant Solexys has attracted more than 200 users.