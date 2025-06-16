Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program

PANews
2025/06/16 07:19

PANews June 16 news: On June 15 local time, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if Iran accepts the US's request to abandon its nuclear program, Israel is willing to stop its actions. He also said, "When we eliminate these capabilities, this will all end, and we will definitely do so." Netanyahu said that Israel shared with the United States intelligence that Iran is developing nuclear weapons: "It is clear that they are developing a secret plan to weaponize uranium. They are progressing very quickly. They will build a test device, or even an initial device, within a few months, or even less than a year. This is the intelligence we shared with the United States." In addition, Netanyahu also said that intelligence shows that Iran wants to transfer nuclear weapons to the Houthi armed forces and that Iran has planned to get rid of President Trump.

According to CNN, Israeli Foreign Minister Saar said that Israel's actions against Iran are aimed at preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons, not overthrowing the Tehran regime. In addition, Iran also launched missile attacks on Israel for the third consecutive night.

