"7 Siblings" sold nearly 20,000 ETH, cashing out $90.44 million

PANews reported on August 13th that according to Ember, "7 Siblings" bought 100,000 ETH at approximately $2,270 during last year's market crash. Today, they have sold 19,957 ETH for 90.44 million USDC at an average price of $4,532. The entity currently holds approximately 280,000 ETH, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

