7 Things You Can Learn About Africa From A Popular New TV Show

Iyanu, the young heroine of the groundbreaking African superhero series, brings the continent’s myths and legends to life. Courtest of Iyanu/Lion Forge Entertainment

Africa is having a superhero moment, thanks to Iyanu, an animated TV series and film based on Roye Okupe’s graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder. At the heart of the story is Iyanu, a teen orphan who discovers hidden powers. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock memories that hold the key to saving her country.

Okupe, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, was born and raised in Lagos, where storytelling was everywhere: in the streets, in music and in everyday conversations. “For more than a decade, my mission has been to tell extraordinary stories inspired by African history, culture and mythology for a global audience,” Okupe told me in an interview. “I want kids and families everywhere—whether in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles—to see Nigeria, and by extension Africa, as a place of wonder and possibility.”

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned entertainment studio in North America, Iyanu has become a breakout hit: the No. 1 kids’ show on the Cartoon Network and a top 10 kids and family title on Max. It has been renewed for a 10-episode second season and two feature-length animated films, including The Age of Wonders, which was just released on August 30.

Roye Okupe, creator, showrunner and executive producer of the hit animated series Iyanu. Courtesy of Roye Okupe

Industry leaders call the show a cultural milestone. “When I first met Roye and read Iyanu: Child of Wonder, I knew instantly it was more than a great graphic novel; it was the foundation for a groundbreaking screen franchise,” David Steward II, founder and CEO of Lion Forge Entertainment, told me in an interview. “What makes Iyanu so powerful is not just its universal storytelling, but the fact that it comes directly from Africa and is rooted in its culture, history and mythology.”

For Lion Forge EVP Kirsten Newlands, the resonance comes from both sides of the camera. “Roye is an incredibly talented storyteller, and his vision never wavered. Lion Forge assembled a global production team to deliver on that vision,” Newlands told me in an interview. “Iyanu is both culturally specific, and universal in its themes; and watching the series resonate with audiences worldwide has been one of the most meaningful parts of this journey.

So what can viewers learn about Africa by watching Iyanu? I recently caught up with Okupe to find out.

1. There’s more to Africa than meets the eye.

Okupe says his goal was to showcase a side of Africa that global audiences rarely see. “I hope audiences see that Africa is so much more than the stereotypes they’ve been shown. Through Iyanu, they’ll experience a world rich in history, full of breathtaking landscapes, heroic characters and timeless stories,” says Okupe. “And most importantly, I hope they recognize that as human beings, we have far more in common than we don’t.”

2. African mythology is as epic as Greek or Norse legends.

The Iyanu series draws heavily from Yoruba history, culture and mythology, reimagining elements like the Walls of Benin as the Walls of Elu. “One key example is the Walls of Benin, reimagined in our story as the Walls of Elu,” says Okupe. “Many don’t know this, but the Walls of Benin were about four times longer than the Great Wall of China. In 1974, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized them as the world’s second largest man-made structure by length. That’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how we ground our story in real culture and history.”

3. In Africa, heroism is rooted in community.

Unlike the lone-wolf archetype familiar in Western superhero stories, African myths emphasize collective strength. “Iyanu’s journey highlights that true power lies in empathy,” says Okupe. The series reinforces the idea that heroes are protectors of their people, not just individuals on solitary quests. “Iyanu is built on everyday values like courage, empathy, and community—things the world desperately needs more of today.”

4. Africa’s environments are as cinematic as its myths.

From bustling cities to lush forests, the settings in Iyanu reflect parts of Nigeria that global audiences rarely see onscreen. Art director Godwin Akpan says his design process was all about cultural authenticity. “Growing up there helped me notice the little things, from hairstyles and clothing to patterns in fabric. Those details matter,” Akpan told me in an interview. “Designing Iyanu wasn’t just about creating beautiful visuals—it was about staying true to Nigerian culture, from the way a gele is tied to the patterns in adire.”

5. Africa’s history is a story of innovation.

The new film, Age of Wonders, is set during a time when gods and humans coexisted. It depicts an advanced civilization, challenging stereotypes that Africa’s history is defined only by struggle. “It’s epic, it’s emotional and it reveals the roots of everything Iyanu will eventually become,” says Okupe.

6. Universal themes feel fresh through an African lens.

Courage, identity and friendship are themes kids everywhere understand—but told through African culture, they take on new meaning. “For the first time, African creators are not just contributing to the global conversation—we’re leading it with our own stories,” says Okupe. “Iyanu proves that authentic African narratives resonate with audiences everywhere.”

7. Africa’s storytellers are shaping the future of global entertainment.

African creators are not just joining the global conversation, they are leading it. With Iyanu, Okupe and his team have shown that authentic African narratives can resonate worldwide and stand alongside the biggest franchises in pop culture. “I believe we’ll see more animation, films, and games from Africa that stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest franchises in the world,” says Okupe. “What excites me even more is that kids growing up today will see themselves reflected in a way I never did as a child.”

MORE FROM FORBES:

ForbesThe 26 Best Trips For 2026, According To Travel ExpertsForbes17 Places In The U.S. That Will Pay You Up To $12,000 To Move There (And That’s Not All)ForbesThe Star Of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Shares His Best Travel Tips And His Latest Project—A Travel Rewards Credit Card