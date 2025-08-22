70 Entities Hold Over 4.1 Million ETH Worth $17.6 Billion, Led by BitMine Amid 14% Quarterly Growth

Institutional adoption of Ethereum continues to grow, with corporate treasuries now holding over 4

Institutional adoption of Ethereum continues to grow, with corporate treasuries now holding over 4.1 million ETH, valued at approximately $17.6 billion. This represents about 3.4% of the total Ethereum supply. The number of entities holding significant Ethereum balances has increased to 70, up from 69 in recent reports. BitMine leads institutional holders with 1.5 million ETH, having shifted its focus from Bitcoin mining to Ethereum. Other notable holders include SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH, as well as Coinbase Custody, Cumberland, and two Singapore family offices, which are among the largest new holders contributing to a 14% quarter-over-quarter increase in institutional Ethereum holdings. This trend underscores Ethereum’s growing role as a treasury asset among corporations and institutional investors.

