Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

đź—“12/18 Update:

$PENGU fat penguin airdrop, on-chain transaction volume exceeded 1 billion US dollars, exceeding the total transaction volume of CEX in the same period

Ai Agent popularity declines, $Fartcoin market value exceeds $800 million

âš Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!