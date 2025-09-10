$7,200 Daily Gains: Why Bitcoin Holders Flock to BJMining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:19
Bitcoin
BTC$113,891.44+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-0.51%
XRP
XRP$3.0087+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016704+3.42%
Sign
SIGN$0.0799+5.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02724-1.66%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.36258-12.83%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003079+11.88%

Bitcoin demonstrated strong resilience amidst market volatility in September, currently stabilizing at approximately $111,000. Despite a brief pullback, Bitcoin has remained resilient thanks to continued inflows from ETFs, increased stablecoin liquidity, and record-breaking hashrate. Analysts generally believe this has laid a solid foundation for a further push towards $120,000 this year.

However, for investors, simply holding BTC means their funds are in a “waiting” state, with no immediate returns. To achieve the win-win goal of “coin appreciation + stable cash flow,” more and more users are turning to the BJMINING cloud mining platform, enjoying stable daily returns of thousands of dollars.

BJMINING’s core advantages

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, BJMINING has deployed over 60 green energy mining farms worldwide, equipped with 1.2 million mining machines, covering more than 180 countries and boasting over 5 million registered users worldwide. The platform provides investors with comprehensive security and flexible contracts. Its core advantages include:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

How to quickly participate in BJMINING

  1. Register an account on the BJMINING official website and receive a $15 newbie bonus;
  2. Select a suitable contract plan and deposit BTC or other supported cryptocurrencies;
  3. After the contract is activated, the system will run automatically, and the income will be credited to your account daily, which can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Contract Examples and Benefits

  • 【WhatsMiner M50S+】：Investment amount: $100, Term: 2 days, Total income: $100 + $6
  • 【WhatsMiner M60S++】：Investment Amount: $600, Term: 7 days, Total Income: $600 + $52.50
  • 【Avalon Miner A1566】：Investment amount: $1,200, Term: 15 days, Total income: $1,200 + $234
  • 【WhatsMiner M66S+】：Investment amount: $5,800, Term: 30 days, Total income: $5,800 + $2,610
  • 【Antminer L7】：Investment amount: $12,000, Term: 40 days, Total income: $12,000 + $8,160
  • 【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】：Investment amount: $27,000, Term: 45 days, Total income: $27,000 + $21,870

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website bjmining.com)

Looking to the future

As Bitcoin’s price stabilizes and the regulatory environment becomes increasingly clear, participation from both institutional and individual investors worldwide continues to grow. An increasing number of countries are promoting the legalization and transparency of digital assets, which not only brings in more capital but also creates a healthier environment for the cloud mining industry. BJMINING will continue to optimize its global computing power layout, introduce more green energy mining farms, and develop AI-driven intelligent computing power allocation technology to help users maintain a competitive advantage in the future market.

Conclusion

With Bitcoin holding steady at $111,000, simply holding onto the cryptocurrency and waiting for appreciation is no longer sufficient to meet investor demand. BJMINING Cloud Mining offers a clear and transparent contract mechanism, stable daily settlement, and multiple security guarantees, making “earning $7,200 a day” no longer a dream but a reality for a growing number of users.

For more information, please visit BJMINING’s official website: https://bjmining.com
Contact us: [email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/7200-daily-gains-why-bitcoin-holders-flock-to-bjmining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01478+15.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,884.65+2.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year