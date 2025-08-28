74% of Investors Lose Money

Quick Highlights

74% of YZY investors faced losses after Kanye’s coin launch.

11 wallets captured 30% of total profits from the launch.

Insider activity fueled criticism and market controversy.

Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin: Who Made Money and Who Didn’t

The Bubblemaps project has released a detailed report on the YZY meme coin launched by rapper Kanye West (Ye). According to the report, 74% of the 70,201 investors in the asset incurred losses.

Source: X/Bubblemaps

West officially launched YZY on the morning of August 21, 2025, though rumors had circulated for months prior. The project faced immediate criticism amid suspicions of insider involvement, sparking debate across the crypto community.

YZY’ Token Price Chart. Source: Nansen

Top Wallets Capture Majority of Profits

Bubblemaps also reported that Hayden Davis, co-founder of the controversial LIBRA project — Argentina’s alleged official memecoin profited from YZY. Davis began buying the asset just a minute after the announcement and sold it for a significant gain.

Out of 70,201 traders:

18,333 (26.11%) earned a total of $66.64 million.

earned a total of $66.64 million. 51,862 (73.89%) lost a total of $74.84 million.

Among profitable wallets:

11 earned over $1 million each

2,541 earned between $1,000 and $10,000

15,040 earned up to $1,000

This means roughly 30% of total profits came from just 11 wallets, highlighting a stark imbalance in profit distribution. The average profit and loss (PNL) per trader was a loss of $8.2 million.

Insider Activity and Market Imbalance

The report did not clarify whether unrealized gains and losses were included, but the imbalance is evident. Only a small fraction of investors gained significant returns, while the majority lost money.

Meanwhile, three addresses lost more than $1 million, with thousands more losing substantial amounts. This early distribution pattern raises questions about fairness and transparency in high-profile memecoin launches.

Conclusion

The YZY meme coin launch underscores the volatility and risk inherent in celebrity-backed cryptocurrencies. While a few traders profited massively, the majority of investors suffered losses, emphasizing the importance of caution in crypto speculation.