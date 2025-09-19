Are you wondering which projects are the best token to invest now for both passive income and explosive ROI? The crypto market in September 2025 is buzzing with innovation, and some altcoins stand out not just for price action but for real utility. From staking rewards to tokenized assets and super app integrations, these coinsAre you wondering which projects are the best token to invest now for both passive income and explosive ROI? The crypto market in September 2025 is buzzing with innovation, and some altcoins stand out not just for price action but for real utility. From staking rewards to tokenized assets and super app integrations, these coins

8 Best Altcoins to Buy for Passive Income and Big Returns in 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/19 11:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06328-2.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01341-6.48%
RWAX
APP$0.002148-14.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-3.96%
Are you wondering which projects are the best token to invest now for both passive income and explosive ROI? The crypto market in September 2025 is buzzing with innovation, and some altcoins stand out not just for price action but for real utility. From staking rewards to tokenized assets and super app integrations, these coins
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.94-3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,528.48-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185031-6.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.08401+5.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376-7.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005169-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy