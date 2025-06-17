Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:18
Bitcoin
BTC$117,940.41-0.40%
U Coin
U$0.01086-2.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254-2.41%
Comedian
BAN$0.0647+0.12%

Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC.

Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 52% following a favorable court ruling that lifted a previous ban on its crypto purchases.

According to CEO Roger Hamilton’s announcement on X, the company acquired 34 additional BTC in the past month, bringing its total corporate treasury to 100 BTC. The purchases were made at an average price of $100,600 per BTC, amounting to a total investment of approximately $10.06 million.

The renewed buying activity comes after the May 6 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which overturned a prior order that had blocked Genius Group from acquiring more Bitcoin. That restriction stemmed from a March 13 ruling by a New York District Court, which issued a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in connection with a legal dispute surrounding the company’s merger with Fatbrain AI.

Now that the company can resume buying Bitcoin, it has reaffirmed its long-term goal of building a 1,000 BTC treasury:

The development comes amid a broader wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Earlier today, The Blockchain Group announced that it had raised an additional €7.2 million (about $7.7 million) to advance its goal of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm.

In Japan, Metaplanet recently hit its 2025 target of 10,000 BTC following a fresh purchase of 1,112 BTC. In the U.S., Michael Saylor’s Strategy keeps expanding its BTC treasury, recently adding another 10,100 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.009363-18.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:42

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.