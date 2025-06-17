OpenAI clashes with Microsoft over AI future, threatens lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:38
Notcoin
NOT$0.002111+9.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258-2.32%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11599-11.43%

Tensions between OpenAI and Microsoft reach all-time high amid clash over company’s future.

OpenAI and Microsoft have had one of the most successful partnerships in tech history, but recent reports suggest it may be unraveling. According to a June 17 report by The Wall Street Journal, negotiations between the two firms are stalling, and OpenAI is even considering legal action.

Currently, Microsoft is blocking OpenAI’s plans to convert into a for-profit company, a move that would allow it to go public. This roadblock has prompted OpenAI’s leadership to threaten an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft and call for a review of the contracts between the two firms.

Specifically, Microsoft holds preferential rights to use OpenAI’s technology, as well as the exclusive right to serve as the company’s compute provider. Despite this close relationship, the two companies are increasingly becoming competitors.

For example, Microsoft’s AI coding assistant, GitHub Copilot, competes directly with OpenAI’s Windsurf. Additionally, Microsoft is developing its own large language model, which could eventually reduce its dependence on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

OpenAI moves toward a for-profit model

The root of the tension lies in OpenAI’s plans to transition from its current capped-profit structure to a for-profit public benefit corporation. This would allow the company to pursue both profit and broader public interest in AI, while also opening the door to a public listing and potential multi-billion-dollar fundraising.

However, OpenAI needs Microsoft’s approval to make the move, as the tech giant is a major investor. In return, Microsoft is reportedly seeking a larger ownership stake in the company than it currently holds.

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested almost $14 billion in OpenAI. It is currently its largest shareholder of OpenAI’s for-profit subsidiary, OpenAI LP, with 49% of the shares. In 2025, Microsoft valued its stake in the company at $147 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.009363-18.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:42

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.