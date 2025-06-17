Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02546-1.12%

Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other.

Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

These declines came as investors weighed the prospects of a quick truce versus a potential escalation of the Israel-Iran hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks and social media posts related to the conflict, as well as his early departure from the G7 summit, stoked fears that a swift ceasefire was unlikely.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social:

Market reactions were swift. Oil prices jumped 2%, while cryptocurrencies retreated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping from above $108,000 to around $105,500.

Notably, stocks were showing weakness after signaling massive resilience in the past week. The major U.S. indices showed this with an uptick on June 16, with the S&P 500 holding above 6,000 despite the missile attacks on Tehran and Tel Aviv. 

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, weighed in on the market’s performance:

On the data front, new figures released on June 17 showed that U.S. retail sales slipped in May, reflecting a pullback in consumer spending. Retail sales declined by 0.9%, exceeding expectations of a 0.6% drop.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting began Tuesday, with markets closely watching for any shift in language when the FOMC decision is announced on Wednesday, June 18. Analysts broadly expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352-3.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.009363-18.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
Core DAO
CORE$0.5194-1.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.22+10.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:42

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.