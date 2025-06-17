Brazil’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes First Committee

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin News, Brazil's Bitcoin Reserve Act "PL 4501/2023 or PL 4501/2024" has passed the first committee for review. The bill proposes to establish a "sovereign strategic Bitcoin reserve" and allocate up to 5% of foreign exchange reserves to Bitcoin. Once implemented, Brazil will become the second Latin American country after El Salvador to establish a legal BTC reserve.

