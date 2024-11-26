How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

PANews
2024/11/26 14:43
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937-3.92%

How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1333+2.53%
BNKR
BNKR$0.000835+34.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01709+4.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:05
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
Memecoin
MEME$0.002241+28.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.04652+1.02%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01205+11.05%
SOON
SOON$0.1484+1.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001126-1.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:54
Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries. On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale…
Story
IP$6.385+8.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1333+2.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01709+4.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005567-6.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:14

Trending News

More

BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates