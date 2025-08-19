87% of game developers turn to AI to cut costs

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 09:43
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.1453+4.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-0.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00701-1.12%

A recent Google Cloud survey reveals that nearly nine out of ten video game developers now leverage artificial intelligence to cut costs and speed up game development.

In collaboration with The Harris Poll, the study highlights the growing dependence on AI in the gaming industry amid rising budgets, extended development timelines, and frequent workforce reductions.

The survey, which included 615 developers from the U.S., South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden between late June and early July, found that 87% already use AI tools to streamline and automate their workloads.

AI accelerates game development

For game studios, the allure of artificial intelligence is simple: It saves time and money and opens new creative horizons. Developers say AI is now used to do work that once took weeks or even months of human labor.

Common applications of AI in gaming include debugging complex code, testing game mechanics, and checking for errors that could delay releases. Many studios also use AI to generate dialogue for additional characters, produce realistic character voices, and even design entire in-game worlds—fueling a growing AI-driven competition among developers and studios. Tasks that once required teams of writers, artists, and testers can now be completed far more quickly with AI’s assistance, sparking widespread speculation about the future of gaming.

By offloading task-based, or at least repetitive, work onto AI systems, developers can focus on the aspects that define gaming: storylines, characters with depth, game worlds, and in-game innovation. This change is immensely helpful in an industry where gamers crave ever-tighter visuals and more engrossing gameplay.

The study found that 44% of respondents already use AI agents to rapidly analyze and optimize huge volumes of data, including text, audio, video, and code. Not only do these agents speed up pipelines, but they also create greater developer empowerment to act quickly. In practice, this makes it possible for content to go from concept to testing and release far more quickly.

This speed is crucial for an industry under pressure to deliver bigger, slicker games. Big publishers now invest hundreds of millions of dollars in blockbuster games, many of which take more than five years to make. AI offers a means of shortening these cycles without compromising the quality level.

And there is strong confidence in AI’s long-term impact. 94% of surveyed developers expect AI to reduce total development costs sooner or later. With budgets ballooning and profit margins pinching, to a great many in Hollywood, AI is much more than a handy tool; it’s a financial lifeline that could decide which studios live to see the light of the next decade or two.

AI adoption sparks cost, legal, and job concerns in gaming and media

However, there are also risks associated with the rise of AI. Almost one in four developers found it hard to determine the real return on investment from AI tools. Introducing AI systems comes with a costly investment and an already stretched budget.

Even more disturbing is a grey zone of copyright and data ownership. Roughly 63% of respondents were worried about who owns AI-generated content. With laws and licensing systems murky at best, studios could face legal challenges over assets produced with the help of AI tech.

The anxiety is not new. Last year, video game performers went on strike along with Hollywood actors, partly based on concerns that AI might eventually replace human effort and diminish pay. Meanwhile, over 10,000 gaming industry jobs were lost globally as sizable studios were downsized or shut down.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-2.93%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.42%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.01-1.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.47%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2431-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.41-2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet