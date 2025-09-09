With more than 9.2 billion dollars in assets and cash, BitMine Immersion establishes itself as the new key player in crypto treasuries. Under the leadership of Tom Lee, the company listed on NYSE American accelerates its Ethereum-focused strategy, becoming the largest holder of ETH among listed companies. In a context of growing crypto balance sheets, BitMine redraws the contours of financial management by betting on Ether as a strategic reserve asset.

L’article $9.2B In Crypto Assets Puts BitMine At The Top Of Ethereum Treasuries est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.