$9 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard to Offer Bitcoin to Its US Brokerage Clients

Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents "comprehensive financial services legislation," and could be "a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry." Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the "number of crypto assets accessible to US investors." The researchers also said "crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts," with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops. Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It's aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. "This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market," Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…