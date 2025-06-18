The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent a total of $223 million USDC to purchase 85,465 ETH at an average price of $2,617.7. The latest transaction was 7 hours ago when 15,000 ETH were purchased at $2,477. Currently, the address has a paper loss of about $9.4 million, and still has $113 million USDC to be used, and may continue to increase its position.

