Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13991-1.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05552-2.98%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01511-4.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01955-1.06%

PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5187-1.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.2035+2.05%
U Coin
U$0.01089-1.80%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.354-3.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.009366-18.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
Core DAO
CORE$0.5187-1.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.2035+2.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:42

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.