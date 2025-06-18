The Cross-Border RMB Payment System (CIPS) signed contracts with six foreign institutions

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, a special event for cross-border bank-enterprise cooperation of the RMB Cross-Border Payment System (CIPS) was held in Shanghai. The RMB Cross-Border Payment System (CIPS) held a signing ceremony for direct participants with 6 foreign institutions and a direct participant launch ceremony with Bangkok Bank of Thailand. Among them, Standard Bank, African Export-Import Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, EldikBank of Kyrgyzstan, and United Overseas Bank became direct participants of CIPS, marking the first time that foreign direct participants of CIPS have covered Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Singapore offshore RMB centers, which will further facilitate the use of cross-border RMB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.