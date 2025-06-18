Ethereum spot ETF daily net inflow of $11.09 million, BlackRock ETHA leads

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $11.0947 million. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $36.7091 million, ranking first, with a total net inflow of $5.288 billion; Bitwise ETHW had a net inflow of $3.6226 million, with a total of $346 million; Fidelity FETH had a net outflow of $20.2212 million, and a total inflow of $1.58 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of ETH spot ETFs in the entire market is $10.054 billion, accounting for 3.32% of the ETH market value.

