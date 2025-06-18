WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone

PANews reported on June 18 that WLFI's official social media said that Sahara exclusively adopted USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing up to 59 million US dollars, successfully achieving an important milestone. The total amount of funds raised in this IDO reached 74.5 million US dollars, all of which were completed by two assets, USD1 and BNB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.