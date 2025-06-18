Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.

PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on the interactive platform that the company operates the world's largest small commodity trading market and naturally has massive and high-frequency cross-border trade settlement scenarios. Innovative payment tools such as stablecoins have the potential to provide more efficient and low-cost cross-border payment solutions for global merchants, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which is in line with our purpose of serving physical trade. We welcome and support Hong Kong's positive progress in the stablecoin regulatory framework. The company's cross-border payment platform "YiwuPay" will continue to pay attention to the relevant regulatory process, and will actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible after the regulations are clear and the path is smooth. The company is committed to combining its huge physical trade scene advantages with financial technology innovation to create greater value for global merchants and contribute to the improvement of the circulation of daily consumer goods. At present, the relevant business has not yet been carried out and there is uncertainty. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
