James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
Moonpig
MOONPIG$0.003846+3.05%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02359+11.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1374-1.50%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003453+6.24%

A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations?

According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig (MOONPIG) tokens worth $120.2K. On-chain data shows a rapid sequence of sell transactions clustered around the $14 million to $10 million market cap range, culminating in a crash to approximately $9.5 million at the time of reporting. Since then, the market cap has rebounded slightly, currently standing at $9.9 million.

One user suggested the sell-off may have been part of Wynn’s broader portfolio strategy, noting that he had recently told his followers on X — in a post that has since been deleted — that he was de-risking in response to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The analyst sarcastically responded that Wynn tends to “de-risk” only after getting liquidated on Hyperliquid, implying that the MOONPING dump may have had less to do with global events and more to do with covering personal trading losses.

Whether driven by geopolitical risks or not, the recent sell-off follows Wynn’s reported $100 million liquidation on Hyperliquid in late May, triggered when Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below $105,000. However, it’s still unclear whether Wynn actually incurred those losses. On June 13, crypto analyst Dethective challenged this narrative, suggesting that Wynn’s losses were not actual cash outs but rather reflected trading against his own positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5191-1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.226-27.58%
U Coin
U$0.01086-2.25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.354-3.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Ethereum
ETH$3,784.09-0.26%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004233+0.37%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
Threshold
T$0.01772+2.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.178-1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:51

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation