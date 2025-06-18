OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0,1-0,08%

Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions.

OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

The partnership will let OpenPayd’s clients easily send and manage money worldwide using both traditional banks and blockchain networks. By leveraging Circle’s scalable, programmable stablecoin infrastructure and wallets, OpenPayd’s clients can quickly convert between regular currencies and USDC, gaining faster access to funds, lower fees, and new ways to handle payments, treasury, and digital assets.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services, and our partnership with Circle positions us, and our clients, at the centre of that transformation,” said Iana Dimitrova, chief executive of OpenPayd. 

The development is part of Circle’s ongoing efforts to broaden USDC’s adoption and real-world use. Most notably, Circle recently integrated its stablecoin natively on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers, institutions, and users to access it directly on the network, without resorting to bridging.

In another major development, Circle partnered with Latin America’s largest digital bank, Nubank, to launch a 4% annual rewards program for USDC holders at the start of this year. Nubank noted that more than 50% of new crypto users on its platform chose USDC as their first digital asset.

Despite these ongoing efforts to increase USDC adoption, some early investors have already begun offloading Circle’s shares following its IPO. Ark Invest sold shares in two consecutive rounds — offloading $51.7 million on June 16 and another $44.8 million on June 17 across its ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds. Additionally, some analysts argue that Circle’s shares are overvalued and will crash soon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0,5191-1,61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,226-27,58%
U Coin
U$0,01086-2,25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,354-3,35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Ethereum
ETH$3 784,09-0,26%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004233+0,37%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
Threshold
T$0,01772+2,19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,178-1,37%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:51

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation