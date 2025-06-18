Canaccord: Compliant stablecoins will become the “money layer of the internet”

2025/06/18 22:21
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canaccord Genuity pointed out in a research report released on June 18 that with the passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act by the US Senate, compliant stablecoins will become the "Internet currency layer." Analysts believe that the passage of the bill eliminates regulatory uncertainty, allowing stablecoins to break through the limitations of encrypted trading pairs and gain a wider range of application scenarios.

The report emphasizes that compliant stablecoins have essentially been regarded as cash equivalents by the US government, and their instant settlement and low-cost characteristics will improve the efficiency of capital flow. The full reserve requirement will make stablecoins an important source of demand for short-term US debt, while promoting the dollarization of the global economy. Analyst Joseph Vafi's team believes that this marks the arrival of the era of programmable currency.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
