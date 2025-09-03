$99,004,973 XRP Added to Coinbase Supply: Details

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has seen the addition of 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 to its supply.

This comes as a whale deposited the said XRP stash to the crypto exchange in recent hours. According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 was transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase crypto exchange.

This follows a trend of large transactions seen for XRP at September’s start. On Sept. 1, Whale Alert reported 236,982,903 XRP worth $654,339,020 and 257,105,694 XRP worth $706,032,885 transferred between unknown wallets apart from a massive 1 billion XRP unlock by Ripple.

On Sept. 1, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP in its usual manner from its escrow in three tranches of 500 million XRP, 300 million XRP and 200 million XRP.

XRP was trading higher at $2.84 at the time of writing.

Crypto wins as SEC, CFTC issue joint statement

According to crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC have issued a joint statement in a rare move clarifying that SEC and CFTC-registered exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk have announced a cross-agency initiative in furtherance of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint to coordinate efforts regarding the process for enabling the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” Terrett cited SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ statement.