HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury

Fxstreet
2025/06/18 12:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.94+2.28%
  • Eyenovia announced that it has entered into a sales agreement for a $50 million PIPE offering to establish a Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The company intends to purchase up to 1 million HYPE from the proceeds of the offering.
  • HYPE declined 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sustained a 6% decline on Tuesday despite Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia's (EYEN) announcement that it entered a securities purchase agreement to offer up to $50 million of its shares to establish a HYPE treasury.

HYPE declines despite Eyenovia's plan to establish a Hyperliquid reserve

Digital ophthalmic technology company Eyenovia plans to become the first publicly traded company to implement a Hyperliquid treasury strategy.

The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity offering (PIPE) with accredited investors. The company plans to use the funds to establish its Hyperliquid treasury.

Eyenovia's offering will include the issuance of over 30 million shares of its common stock, which it expects will generate proceeds of approximately $150 million "if the warrants are exercised in full."

The offering, expected to close on June 20, could enable the company to purchase up to 1 million HYPE to "become one of the top globally active validators for Hyperliquid."

Eyenovia also plans to launch a HYPE staking initiative to safeguard its digital assets through a collaboration with Anchorage Digital.

Following the close of the offering, the company plans to rebrand to Hyperion DeFi and also change its ticker to HYPD. However, Eyenovia will maintain its current line of business, which includes developing a Gen-2 Optejet User-Filled Device (UFD).

In line with the changes, Eyenovia has appointed Hyunsu Jung as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board.

"I am honored and excited to join the Eyenovia team to help lead this pioneering cryptocurrency treasury strategy built around what we believe to be the most robust digital asset, HYPE," Jung stated in the press release.

The company is the latest in an expanding list of public companies to adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy. It also joins the likes of Strategy and DeFi Development Corporation, who did a restructuring of their business models to reflect their new crypto-focused reserve plan.

HYPE is down nearly 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement. The altcoin could find support near the lower boundary of a key channel if the decline continues. A move below the key channel could see HYPE find support at $30.5.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

On the upside, HYPE has to cross above the upper boundary of the channel and hold it as support to resume its uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending downward. A successful crossover below will accelerate the bearish momentum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5191-1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.226-27.58%
U Coin
U$0.01086-2.25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.354-3.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Ethereum
ETH$3,784.09-0.26%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004233+0.37%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
Threshold
T$0.01772+2.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.178-1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:51

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation