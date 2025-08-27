A Bitcoin OG closed his ETH long position and made a profit of $2.6 million, and then bought $443 million worth of ETH

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, "Bitcoin OG" closed all long positions of 96,452 ETH (worth US$433 million), making a profit of US$2.6 million, and then bought ETH spot.

In the past 14 hours, he sold 3,968 BTC (worth $437 million) and bought 96,531 ETH (worth $443 million). In the past week, he bought a total of 641,508 ETH (worth $2.94 billion).