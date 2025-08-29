A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Bitcoin whale who previously purchased 641,508 ETH (worth $2.94 billion) has made another move. Two days after pausing his ETH purchases, he deposited 1,000 BTC (worth approximately $108 million) into Hyperliquid, selling the remaining BTC to purchase ETH spot.

