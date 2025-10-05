ExchangeDEX+
Crypto News Every crypto cycle has its heroes. Bitcoin usually grabs the headlines, Ethereum builds the foundation, but Ripple's XRP has always been the dark horse, controversial, underestimated, yet impossible to ignore. From courtroom battles with the SEC to powering billions in cross-border payments, XRP's story reads like a comeback script waiting for its final act. Now, with Bitcoin eyeing six figures and institutional money flooding in, traders are asking the big question: could this finally be XRP's cycle of greatness? In this piece, we'll map out XRP price prediction and explore just how high XRP might soar at the peak of this bull run XRP price prediction: How high can Ripple ride in crypto's supercycle? Ripple's journey from a scrappy 2012 startup to a $180B titan in 2025 is nothing short of remarkable. Freed from SEC shackles after the 2024 settlement, XRP now trades near $2.98, backed by Santander, SBI, and 300+ institutions shaping global finance. The heart of today's excitement is the XRP price prediction for this cycle's peak. Analysts are eyeing $15–$27 by late 2025, a staggering 400–800% run from current levels. Drivers include the expected approval of XRP ETFs, CBDC pilots in Japan and the UAE, and the tidal wave effect of a $200K Bitcoin lifting the entire market. If ETFs land, inflows of $4–$8B could act like rocket fuel. Technical signals round it out. XRP has already smashed its 2018 ATH and is mirroring its 2017 cycle setup. If history rhymes, Ripple's next act may see XRP soar into the $20+ zone, cementing its claim as one of crypto's great comeback stories. From memes to machines: how Layer Brett is built to run the crypto race XRP isn't the only token looking to ride high this cycle. Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT), the meme-born project that's…

A Bold Price Prediction For XRP’s Cycle Peak

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 18:11
Crypto News

Every crypto cycle has its heroes. Bitcoin usually grabs the headlines, Ethereum builds the foundation, but Ripple’s XRP has always been the dark horse, controversial, underestimated, yet impossible to ignore.

From courtroom battles with the SEC to powering billions in cross-border payments, XRP’s story reads like a comeback script waiting for its final act.

Now, with Bitcoin eyeing six figures and institutional money flooding in, traders are asking the big question: could this finally be XRP’s cycle of greatness? In this piece, we’ll map out XRP price prediction and explore just how high XRP might soar at the peak of this bull run

XRP price prediction: How high can Ripple ride in crypto’s supercycle?

Ripple’s journey from a scrappy 2012 startup to a $180B titan in 2025 is nothing short of remarkable. Freed from SEC shackles after the 2024 settlement, XRP now trades near $2.98, backed by Santander, SBI, and 300+ institutions shaping global finance.

The heart of today’s excitement is the XRP price prediction for this cycle’s peak. Analysts are eyeing $15–$27 by late 2025, a staggering 400–800% run from current levels. Drivers include the expected approval of XRP ETFs, CBDC pilots in Japan and the UAE, and the tidal wave effect of a $200K Bitcoin lifting the entire market. If ETFs land, inflows of $4–$8B could act like rocket fuel.

Technical signals round it out. XRP has already smashed its 2018 ATH and is mirroring its 2017 cycle setup. If history rhymes, Ripple’s next act may see XRP soar into the $20+ zone, cementing its claim as one of crypto’s great comeback stories.

From memes to machines: how Layer Brett is built to run the crypto race

XRP isn’t the only token looking to ride high this cycle. Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT), the meme-born project that’s rewriting what a token can be. Built as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2, it fuses meme culture with real utility, delivering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and the kind of community energy that has historically propelled tokens into the spotlight.

Unlike legacy meme coins that struggle with clogged networks or lack meaningful use cases, Layer Brett was engineered differently. It scales effortlessly, offering staking rewards, token incentives, and an evolving ecosystem designed to grow alongside its holders. Think of it as Dogecoin with a turbo boost or Shiba Inu with true speed and efficiency baked in.

Other tokens have tried to bridge meme status and utility, Shiba Inu with Shibarium, or Pepe with its rapid integration into trading platforms, but Layer Brett is set to go further. Anchored to Ethereum for security while processing activity off-chain, it balances decentralization with smooth usability.

With gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a culture-first model on the way, LBRETT feels more like a movement than a meme. It’s a project with personality and power, built for long-term relevance, not just a viral moment.

Chasing giants: Will XRP or Layer Brett deliver the bigger moonshot?

If you’re chasing steady credibility, XRP makes sense. Ripple’s token has weathered lawsuits, won regulatory clarity, and now anchors global payment corridors. It’s a blue-chip altcoin with utility and institutional backing, but at a $180B market cap, its upside is steadier than explosive.

Layer Brett, though, is pure FOMO fuel. Over $4.2M raised, 10% of supply gone in hyper-velocity presale sales, and early stakers pulling in 614% rewards (declining as more pile in). Already past 1,000 holders, Brett feels like the kind of ground-floor entry that can multiply portfolios in ways XRP simply can’t. For outsized returns, the edge clearly tilts Brett’s way.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0058

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripples-journey-to-greatness-a-bold-price-prediction-for-xrps-cycle-peak/

Share Insights

