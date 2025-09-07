A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:30
Altcoins

Pi Network’s token is trading at $0.3406, after briefly touching $0.3416 earlier in the session.

The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move in the coming weeks.

Technical Setup

Recent action highlights how Pi struggles to maintain upside traction. The coin has bounced from a support zone near $0.333, but resistance is forming closer to $0.38–$0.40. A breakout above this level would be required before bulls could talk about a meaningful rally.

Moving averages are beginning to converge, which often signals an impending large move — either a breakout higher or further consolidation. Traders argue over which outcome is more likely.

The $1 Question

To reach $1 from $0.34, Pi would need a rally of nearly 190%, an extremely steep climb given its low liquidity and speculative nature. Analysts note that such a move is possible in volatile altcoin markets but would likely require a major catalyst such as a mainnet launch, a high-profile exchange listing, or a large-scale partnership.

Background and Community Mood

Pi Network, launched in 2019 by Stanford graduates, built a user base of over 50 million through mobile mining. Yet the token remains in a pre-mainnet phase and is not listed on top centralized exchanges, leaving price action thin and highly speculative.

Social media remains split: some traders are hyping a breakout toward $1, while others stress that Pi has failed to sustain rallies in past hype cycles. Without fresh news, many see $0.40–$0.60 as a more realistic target range in late 2025.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-coin-price-outlook-a-breakout-could-be-closer-than-we-think/

