A CBDC Ban in the US? Here’s Why Best Wallet and $Best Could Be Winners

In a surprising move, the U.S. House of Representatives has slipped a provision to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDC) into a massive, 1,300-page defense policy bill.

This new legislative move, a revision of the House’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), aims to stop the Federal Reserve from ‘testing, studying, developing, creating, or implementing’ a digital currency.

The House has already passed a similar bill, the ‘Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act,’ but its future in the Senate is really shaky. Putting it in the NDAA is a smart way to try and guarantee it becomes law.

D.C. Drama: How a Crypto Ban Hijacked a Defense Bill

The decision to add the CBDC ban to the defense bill was the result of some serious political bargaining. Recent GOP infighting had stalled three crypto bills.

Some Republican hard-liners wanted a guarantee that a CBDC ban would be included in the must-pass military spending legislation.

This led to a nine-hour standoff, the longest in House history, that only ended when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise promised to include the CBDC ban in the NDAA.

This new provision would not only stop the Fed from issuing digital currency but also prevent it from offering financial services directly to people.

The bill does, however, make an important exception for stablecoins, defining them as ‘open, permissionless, and private’ digital currencies.

This latest move shows just how determined House Republicans are to stop a CBDC from ever seeing the light of day.

Your Crypto, Your Control: Why This Matters

With the future of a U.S. central bank digital currency hanging in the balance, the stage is set for a major shift in the digital finance world.

The move to ban a CBDC through must-pass legislation shows that some lawmakers really want to protect financial privacy and stop what they see as a potential government surveillance tool.

As this political drama unfolds, people are paying more attention to private user-first solutions.

This whole debate just proves how important it is for you to do your own research and understand the tech and politics that will shape your financial future.

This article isn’t financial advice. The crypto market is volatile and provides no guarantees.