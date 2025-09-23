A certain address invested approximately $927,000 in UXLINK in the early morning, resulting in a loss of nearly 99.8%.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that the UXLINK theft involved not only a phishing scheme after the hackers stole the tokens, but also a 10,000-fold increase in the total supply of 1 billion tokens. Furthermore, some investors, betting on a rebound, were subsequently killed. Address 0x4f3...510a1 was one of the victims. Early this morning, this address spent 273 ETH at an average price of $0.03283 to purchase Arbitrum network UXLINK, totaling approximately $927,000. However, the hacker subsequently issued 10 trillion tokens, driving the price down to near zero. This resulted in a floating loss of $925,000, a loss of nearly 99.8%.