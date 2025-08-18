A certain rolling long ETH address closed its position and earned 55 times the profit, totaling approximately $6.86 million.

According to PANews on August 18, according to Yu Jin, an investor used a rolling operation to go long on ETH with a principal of US$125,000 within two months, with a maximum position of 76,700 ETH (about US$342 million). All positions have now been closed, with a final profit of US$6.86 million, achieving a 55-fold return.

