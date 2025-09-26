A Challenge To Retailers From Harvard-Backed Startup

Loyalty with lifestyle appeal is Lisia’s goal. Lisia

Being purely transactional has its limitations in retailing which is why all major players, from Nike to Uniqlo, have stepped up their focus on interactivity with consumers, be it simple in-store social media picture opportunities to livestreaming and augmented reality.

Loyalty programs have been moving in the same direction. They were once defined solely by transactions and how much you spent—whether it was American Airlines’ AAdvantage program or Walmart’s Walmart+. The formula has been relatively simple: the more you spend, the more you earn. But this has been changing.

Research has shown that most companies are running loyalty programs that are underwhelming to consumers, probably because everyone was running some sort of points system. A 2021 McKinsey study found that 71% of shoppers now expect personalized interactions, and 76% become frustrated when they don’t get them.

This is where Lisia, incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs, and still in the pre-seed stage, plans to step in. Its originators think they have spotted a gap in the market for a ‘super app’ that is purpose-driven.

Yessenia Vila: “Loyalty should reflect how people live, not just what they buy.” Lisia

Co-founder, Yessenia Vila, a brand strategist with expertise in emotional branding and sustainability, told me: “Loyalty should reflect how people live, not just what they buy. Our platform rewards sustainable and healthy routines by unlocking access to services and experiences that align with a conscious lifestyle.”

Instead of rewarding purchases alone, Lisia measures and rewards how people live, focusing on healthier routines, sustainable choices, and personal growth. It’s not a new idea. We’ve seen something similar in the insurance industry where the use of fitness trackers can cut the cost of plans if an individual commits to certain exercise schedules and/or goals, and—importantly—achieves them.

A values-driven marketplace to build loyalty

At the heart of Lisia is what it calls its “purpose-driven rewards marketplace” where users earn value by building better habits. These could be anything from improving sleep, meditating, or exercising, to engaging in mindfulness. The marketplace connects them to curated services such as sustainable mobility, sleep optimization programs, personal coaching, and wellness content.

A marketplace opens the door to lots of potential retail services, and Lisia intends to leverage the shift toward values-driven spending. A 2024 Deloitte survey found that 64% of Gen Zs and 63% of Millennials are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products or services and will side with retailers that align with their own principles. According to Deloitte’s research, brands that offer such alignment are seeing stronger performance and Lisia is aiming to be the bridge between both sides.“The app is not just about perks,” says Vila, “it’s about creating a system where loyalty reflects identity, not just receipts.”

To ensure a cohesive and consistent, look and feel, Lisia has a proprietary framework called Super Brand Identity, designed by Vila. According to her, it differs from typical platform branding which risks fragmentation across features. Instead Lisia promises clarity and a clear narrative. “Uniformity is maintained across every touchpoint, ranging from livestreamed meditation sessions to community forums,” she said.

Bringing a new loyalty app to market must be also be compelling to consumers if it is to stand out. Shoppers are not willing to keep downloading apps that are not intuitive and coherent, and which don’t have significant immediate benefits. Even trickier is to get them to keep using them regularly.

According to a recent Statista report, U.S. consumers belong to an average of 16 loyalty programs, but actively use fewer than half. For retailers, standing out therefore requires more than discounts, that are almost universally offered. Lisia is gambling on purpose-driven engagement.

Vila said: “Brand coherence can be the difference between engagement and indifference. Our approach ensures every touchpoint—whether a livestream or community interaction—reinforces the same purpose-driven story.”

Deepening consumer loyalty

Consumers today are looking for resonance. Roughly seven in 10 U.S. adults either strongly or somewhat agree that they tend to buy brands that reflect their personal values. And in the past three months, nearly a quarter of consumers have abandoned a brand because its values didn’t align with their own. This shift from transactional to values-based loyalty is growing.

The Lisia loyalty app is expected to launch soon. Lisia

Emotions and ethics increasingly drive loyalty. A survey from SAP Emarsys indicates that 30% of consumers demonstrated ethical loyalty in 2024, a sharp rise of 25% since 2021. Emotional loyalty is also on the rise, growing 26% and reaching 34% in 2024.

Lisia expects to taps this rich vein of behavior, not by competing on promotions and chasing volume, but offering retailers and consumer brands a partnership model. Customers will engage in sustainable, growth-oriented behaviors and brands gain access to a segment of consumers who are not only loyal but intentional. Vila commented: “Rather than chasing short-term transactions, retailers gain access to intentional customers who view loyalty as shared values, more than just points.”

For example, a sleep-tech retailer can connect with users who are actively working on improving their sleep quality. A sustainable fashion brand can meet consumers already rewarded for conscious lifestyle choices.

Rethinking loyalty for a new generation

Being part of Harvard Innovation Labs, Lisia’s founders have been given access to an entire ecosystem of mentors and fundraising programs, with the next rounds coming in October and December, including the President’s Innovation Challenge. Though still in pre-seed, the launch of the app, expected very soon, will enable Lisia to move into the seed stage in time for the October program.

Lifestyle services such as meditation, sports, and lifelong learning can be activated through coupons, gift cards, or vouchers. Over time, the goal is to connect providers’ APIs (application programming interfaces) directly to the marketplace so that subscriptions can be managed seamlessly within Lisia. Partners that Vila hopes to have in its ecosystem include Mindvalley, Calm, Headway, Lumosity, Foodvisor, Runna, as well as better known, and significantly larger, brands like Audible, Duolingo, Forbes, and Spotify.

“When users buy these services, an algorithm assigns them a rating,” said Vila. “There are eight levels for each user, starting from ‘New Seeker’ when they begin, up to ‘Holistic Hero’ as the highest level.” Based on the rating, users can obtain discounts and special conditions, primarily within the partner ecosystem. “In the long term, we aim to extend these advantages to financial and insurance products as well, for example, paying a lower loan installment because they are more reliable, or being rewarded with complimentary home insurance,” said Vila.

If successful, Lisia may signal the future of loyalty: one where leaning into consumer lifestyles and concerns will matter more than transactions. The app is banking on a new generation of consumers measuring value not in points but in their own personal progress.