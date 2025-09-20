A crypto fraud ring attempted to bribe X platform employees to unblock accounts, and X platform is launching a lawsuit.

PANews reported on September 20th that social media platform X revealed a bribery network targeting its employees. Suspended accounts involved in cryptocurrency scams and platform manipulation paid fees to middlemen in an attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploited social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox, and were linked to a broader criminal organization, including "The Com." X is pursuing legal action against those involved and will fully support law enforcement. PANews reported on September 20th that social media platform X revealed a bribery network targeting its employees. Suspended accounts involved in cryptocurrency scams and platform manipulation paid fees to middlemen in an attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploited social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox, and were linked to a broader criminal organization, including "The Com." X is pursuing legal action against those involved and will fully support law enforcement.