A crypto influencer was sentenced to one year in prison for $3.5 million in "cryptojacking" and has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz.

PANews reported on August 18 that Charles O. Parks III, nicknamed "CP3O," from Nebraska, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for orchestrating a $3.5 million illegal "cryptojacking" scheme. He stole cloud computing resources for illegal mining, generating nearly $1 million in profits and using the proceeds to purchase luxury goods.

Parks has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz, with compensation to be determined. He allegedly obtained computing resources from cloud service providers disguised as educational platforms, used to mine Ethereum, Litecoin, and Monero, and laundered the proceeds through exchanges and banks.