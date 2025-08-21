Crypto ETFs are going through their strongest turbulence zone in weeks. In a single session, nearly one billion dollars were withdrawn from funds backed by bitcoin and Ether, in a fragile market context. This wave of withdrawals, which coincides with a sharp drop in prices, reveals a reversal in investor sentiment. As the two flagship assets falter, institutional investor confidence also seems to be retreating.
L’article A Dark Day For Crypto ETF As Markets Tumble est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.