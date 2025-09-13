A Decentralized Approach To Cloud Storage

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:19
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01076-9.73%
STORJ
STORJ$0.2719+2.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01527+5.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016794+4.09%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10873+2.22%

Storj (STORJ) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to rent out their excess storage space and earn cryptocurrency in return.


Storj provids a secure, private, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage solutions by leveraging blockchain technology and a distributed network of nodes. It facilitates data storage, retrieval, and sharing in a decentralized and encrypted manner. 

A decentralized storage


Storj uses end-to-end encryption to ensure that data remains secure and private during storage and transfer. Only the data owner holds the encryption keys.


Data uploaded to the Storj network is split into smaller pieces (shards) and distributed across multiple nodes. This enhances data security and redundancy. Data is encrypted on the user’s device before it’s uploaded to the network, ensuring that only the user has access to the decryption keys.


Storj originally used the Counterparty protocol with SJCX tokens. However, the project migrated to the Ethereum blockchain and the native STORJ token.


STORJ tokens are used for payments within the Storj ecosystem. Users pay for storage and bandwidth using STORJ tokens, and node operators are rewarded with tokens for providing storage.


Users who provide storage space to the network are rewarded with STORJ tokens. This incentivizes participation and contributes to the availability of storage resources.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/storj-storj-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1474+2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24376+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016791+4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06533+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?