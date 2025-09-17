A Decentralized Metaverse Where Users Have Creative Control And Ownership Of Virtual Land

A closer look at Decentraland (MANA) by Coinidol.com. A metaverse where users can buy, sell, and build on virtual land parcels, creating a shared virtual environment for social interaction, gaming, art, and commerce.



Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based virtual world platform that allows users to create, own, and interact with digital content and experiences in a decentralized manner.



The platform operates as a virtual world divided into land parcels, each represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Users can buy, sell, and own these parcels, giving them creative control over the digital space.



Decentraland collaborates with artists, developers, and businesses to create engaging experiences and events within the virtual world.



Social and economic opportunities



Users can create interactive experiences, games, art galleries, virtual shops, and more on their land parcels, enabling social interactions and economic activities. They can create and deploy 3D scenes, structures, and experiences on their land parcels, contributing to the development of a shared virtual universe.



Creators can monetize their virtual experiences by charging visitors for access or providing unique services and content.







MANA token



MANA is the native utility token of the Decentraland platform. It is used for purchasing virtual land, participating in auctions, paying for virtual goods and services, and participating in governance.



Decentraland’s governance system allows MANA token holders to participate in the decision-making process regarding the platform’s development and evolution.









