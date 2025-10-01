A determined Mystik Dan Wins Lukas Classic At Churchill Downs

Mystik Dan refused to lose in the Lukas Classic on September 27 at Churchill Downs Julie Clark Churchill Downs

When Webster defines “race horse”, will they show a picture of Mystik Dan? After the Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs on September 27, they absolutely could.

Mystik Dan has become somewhat of a “throwback” in this the 21st century. Many Kentucky Derby winners are whisked away to the breeding shed shortly after winning the world’s most famous race. This son of Goldencents is still courageously campaigning a year and a half after his breathtaking win in the 150th Run for the Roses, much like those Derby winners from days of yore.

As an 18-1 upset winner in the Kentucky Derby winner on May 4, 2024, of course there were critics of this Kenny McPeek trained grandson of Colonel John. Despite his courageous roll up the rail in that famous mile and a quarter beneath the twin spires, Dan had his doubters, especially after a second-place finish in the Preakness, an eighth in the Belmont Stakes and a sixth in the Malibu Stakes.

Deciding to run him as a four-year-old, the ownership group of Lance Gasaway, 4G Racing LLC, Daniel Hamby, and Valley View Farm LLC, were eager to see this courageous colt perform again. Always full of heart, Mystik Dan was ninth in the Pegasus World Cup and a strong second in the Lake Ouachita Stakes to start the year. On May 31, that big acceleration in the stretch was front and center as he took the Blame Stakes at Churchill and silenced some of the naysayers.

Mystik Dan picked up his fourth career win at Churchill Downs in the Lukas Classic

Following back-to-back fourth place finishes in the grade 1 Stephen Foster and grade 1 Arlington Million, McPeek’s boy rolled into the Lukas Classic with again something to prove. And prove he did.

Breaking from the gates without regular pilot Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard due to injuries sustained the week before, Mystik Dan put himself directly in the race. Stalking a solid early pace, jockey Francisco Arrietta kept his mount in striking position. Boxed between horses and apparently with no place to run as the runners raced for home, Mystik Dan defined himself. Masterfully muscling his way between runners, that trademark turn of foot that propelled his pappy to greatness was again front and center. Running with the heart of a champion, he got over to the rail and rolled to the front. Crossing the wire ¾ of a length to the good, a determined Mystik Dan had his picture taken in the Churchill winner’s circle again.

“This guy is a total pro”, says trainer Kenny McPeek. “He does everything right every day. He’s the Kentucky Derby winner that just keeps going and going. He has given us all a great ride over the past couple of years and it has just been a whole lot of fun for the entire team.”

Mystik Dan has finished in the top three in nine of sixteen lifetime starts with five wins and over $4.8 million in career earnings. The next target for him will likely be the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar on November 1.