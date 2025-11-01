A Disney ‘Star Wars’ Show Is Back With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Star Wars: Visions Rotten Tomatoes

As I think we all know by now, Disney’s governance of Star Wars since it bought it from George Lucas has been up and down. Up, with Andor and Rogue One, down with The Book of Boba Fett and I guess, take your pick of all the other movies. But there is one Disney+ Star Wars series that is rated higher than alnost all the rest, even Andor, somehow.

That show is Star Wars: Visions, the catch being that it’s not a live-action series, but an animated anthology where different directors and animation studios give their short-form takes on Star Wars. And it’s pretty awesome.

Star Wars: Visions is back as of this week for its third season, one that has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the same as season 2, and just above the 96% of season 1. Overall, it’s a 98% rated show over three seasons. The only thing topping it is the pure 100% of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, albeit that’s only one season. Outside of the Disney era, we have some 100% rated Clone Wars seasons and the 98% of Star Wars: Rebels, the older Filoni projects. Right now, in the Disney period, here’s how Star Wars: Visions ranks among all the other shows:

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – 100% critic score

Star Wars Visions – 98%

Andor – 96%

Skeleton Crew – 92%

The Mandalorian – 90%

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 88%

Ahsoka – 85%

Obi-Wan Kenobi – 82%

The Acolyte – 79%

The Book of Boba Fett – 66%

So yes, two out of the top three are animated, and the third is Andor. Quite a feat. Visions even had two shorts so popular they spawned their own upcoming series, The Ninth Jedi. And yes, there is another Ninth Jedi short in Visions season 3 here.

The Star Wars version of Love, Death and Robots and Secret Level is one of the best things Disney has greenlit after all this time. I do wonder how The Ninth Jedi is going to do, and no, I really do not think that Disney should turn it into live-action if that’s spinning around in their mind, as the animation is part of its appeal. The story, however, is one of the best we’ve seen in modern Star Wars as well, even if only a fraction of fans have seen it compared to the larger shows and movies.

Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions is live with nine new episodes, and if you have missed it so far, you can catch up with 18 more across the first two seasons. And sure, go watch Tales of the Jedi while you’re at it.

