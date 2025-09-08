A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 00:40
Chainbase
C$0.24918+6.76%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03135+2.25%
Union
U$0.01142+20.21%
SentraNet
SENT$0.00003-9.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014292+0.18%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11247+2.60%

Right before trade talks between the U.S. and China kicked off in Sweden last July, a fake email shook things up in D.C. Staff working on the House committee dealing with U.S. competition with China started getting weird questions.

The confusion started after law firms, lobby groups, and U.S. agencies got an email that looked like it came from Rep. John Moolenaar. It asked for ideas on sanctions that lawmakers might use against Beijing. The problem is, Moolenaar never sent it.

The email was totally bogus. But it landed at a tense moment, right as the Trump team was gearing up for another round of dead-end negotiations with China.

According to the Journal, staffers couldn’t figure out who was behind the fake message, but the timing made everyone nervous. Someone clearly wanted to throw sand in the gears just as the U.S. and China tried, yet again, to fix their mess.

Li Chenggang visits but dodges top U.S. officials

While the fake Moolenaar email was bouncing around Washington, China was doing its own quiet thing. Li Chenggang, a top official under Vice Premier He Lifeng, flew into D.C. at the end of August. But his trip wasn’t set up by the White House. It wasn’t even cleared with top-level folks.

He didn’t meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent or Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer. Instead, he met with lower-ranking people at the Treasury, Commerce Department, and USTR.

“The meetings were not productive,” one person close to the talks said. Li stuck to China’s usual script, cut the tariffs, and lift export bans on U.S. tech. But he didn’t offer anything new. The visit didn’t push negotiations forward. It showed that Xi Jinping was sticking to a playbook: stay in the room, keep the optics good, but give up nothing.

Xi’s message was clear. China wants to look like the adult in the room without actually giving up anything. That same week, Xi was seen with leaders from India, Russia, North Korea, and others. The optics? A big show of global friendship that stood in sharp contrast to Trump’s “America First” playbook.

Trade war stuck over soybeans, fentanyl, and tariffs

Inside the talks, the same fights dragged on. China demanded that the U.S. remove its tariffs. Beijing wanted the ban lifted on American tech exports. Li repeated those points during his D.C. visit but didn’t back them up with real offers.

The fentanyl fight also got worse. Washington asked China to stop the flow of chemicals used in the drug’s production. But according to people involved, Beijing said no. They want the U.S. to first remove the 20% tariffs on China’s goods, which were slapped on because of China’s alleged role in the fentanyl trade.

And Agriculture was another war zone. Trump had told China to buy more American soybeans, but so far, Beijing hadn’t moved. U.S. officials claimed that China had been shrinking its orders for the past 18 months. They pulled meat-processing certificates, turned to other countries for grain, and stocked up early to avoid buying during the U.S. harvest season.

With the harvest just weeks away, American farmers were on edge. No big soybean orders had come in. Everyone feared China would skip U.S. crops completely.

Back on August 22, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, let it rip at a soybean industry event. He said America’s protectionism was “casting a shadow over China-U.S. agricultural cooperation.” That line landed hard. It wasn’t just about soybeans. It was about the whole trade mess.

Yet despite all the shouting, the two countries agreed on one small thing; they would keep current tariffs in place through early November. That meant no new penalties, no new relief. They also agreed to relax export controls on a few specific products, like rare-earth magnets from China and select U.S. tech items.

Then came a TV moment. Treasury Secretary Bessent told Fox News, “We’re very happy” with where things stood. “I think right now the status quo is working pretty well,” he added, referring to tariffs on China.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August